Nov 22 Compass Group Plc, the world's
biggest catering firm, expressed confidence on its performance
for the current year, after reporting revenue growth largely in
line with expectations on the back of strong demand in the
United States.
Compass said underlying revenue at constant currencies grew
5 percent to 19.9 billion pounds ($24.8 billion) in the year
ended Sept. 30. This compares with an expectation of 5.2 percent
revenue growth according to a company-compiled consensus.
The group, which serves around 5 billion meals each year in
over 50 countries, said underlying operating profit rose 5.6
percent at constant currency to 1.445 billion pounds, coming in
slightly ahead of analysts' average expectation of 1.424 billion
pounds.
Compass's expectations for (fiscal year) 2017 were positive,
with growth expected to be weighted to the second half of the
year, the company said.
($1 = 0.8014 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)