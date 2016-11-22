(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, share movement)
By Esha Vaish
Nov 22 Compass Group Plc, the world's
biggest catering firm, forecast slower revenue growth for the
first half of its fiscal year, as ongoing weakness among
commodity clients slowed its quarterly revenue growth rate and
sent its stock down 4 percent.
The British company followed peer Sodexo in
warning of a challenging trading environment as it reported
underlying revenue growth at constant currencies of 3.1 percent
for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, down from third-quarter
growth of 5.2 percent.
Compass, which serves about 5 billion meals each year,
blamed weak results on "incredibly tough" trading conditions in
its remote sites business, which sets up large-scale worker
accommodation camps for mining and commodity customers.
It also flagged a slowdown in Europe as some contracts ended
and on tougher year-ago comparatives in the UK sports and
leisure sector, but said Britain's vote to leave the European
Union had not driven down customer demand.
"Our UK business is doing well. We grew in the UK slightly
over the European average and outsourcing trends are good,"
Compass Chief Executive Richard Cousins told Reuters.
While most British support services firms have reported
resilient trading since Brexit, outsourcing firms Mitie
and Capita have issued warnings as customers have
limited discretionary spending. Mitie said on Monday customers
were proving hesitant in areas including catering.
COMMODITY WEAKNESS
However, with commodity weakness persisting, Cousins
forecast underlying group revenue growth at constant currencies
of about 3 percent for the first half to March 30, but said
growth would rise to about 5 percent in the second half.
"Each quarter will get stronger next year... our pipeline is
excellent and we'll see a strong second half," he said.
Cousins said he expected its commodity-facing business to
return to "good growth" 2018 onwards. Sodexo has made a much
more upbeat forecast, expected its remote sites business to pick
up in the second half of the year as the broader commodity
sector shows signs of recovery.
Helped by strong performance in North America, Compass'
underlying revenue at constant currencies grew 5 percent to 19.9
billion pounds ($24.8 billion) in the year ended Sept. 30,
broadly in line with analysts' expectations of 5.2 percent
growth and its long-term target range of a 4-6 percent rise.
Underlying operating profit rose 5.6 percent at constant
currency to 1.445 billion pounds, slightly ahead of expectations
of 1.424 billion pounds.
Panmure Gordon analyst forecast full-year pretax profit of
1.437 billion pounds, at the lower end of their forecast range.
($1 = 0.8014 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)