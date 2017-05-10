May 10 Compass Group Plc, the world's
biggest catering firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion)
special dividend, after reporting higher first-half profit on
the back of strong trading in North America and improving trends
in Europe.
Compass, which serves about 5 billion meals each year, said
underlying operating profit grew 5.2 percent at constant
currency to 894 million pounds in the six months ended March 31.
Organic revenue rose 3.6 percent at constant currency to
11.6 billion pounds. This marks an acceleration in revenue
growth from the first quarter, when comparable revenue grew by
2.8 percent.
($1 = 0.7717 pounds)
