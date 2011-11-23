* Underlying operating profit 1.09 bln stg, in line with
forecasts
* Says North America remains biggest growth engine
* 15 mln stg profit hit from Japan earthquake
* Underlying margin improves by 20 basis points
* Compass shares up 2 percent
(Updates with details of share buyback, dividend, CEO comment)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 23 Compass Group, the
world's biggest caterer, posted a rise in full year profit and
was upbeat on its prospects after growth in North America and
emerging markets helped offset tough economic conditions in
Europe and the earthquake in Japan.
The group, which provides meals for office workers, members
of the armed forces and schoolchildren across the world, made an
underlying operating profit of 1.09 billion pounds ($1.7
billion), up 9 percent and in line with the average forecast,
according to a company-supplied poll of 12 analysts.
Compass said north America, which accounts for nearly 7
billion pounds of the group's 15.8 billion total revenue,
remained its biggest growth engine with operating profit up 9.6
percent.
"The U.S. culture is open to outsourcing and the current
economic climate is resulting in some increased activity. We
have an excellent pipeline of new business, high retention rates
and ongoing opportunities to drive efficiencies," it said in a
statement on Thursday.
Compass was also positive on the outlook for the company,
and its possibilities for expansion.
"The group continues to make excellent progress, despite the
headwinds of food cost inflation, an uncertain economic backdrop
in parts of the world and the impact of events in Japan,"
chairman Roy Gardner said in a statement.
"The strength of our cash flows enables us to increases
investment in the business to drive organic growth, as well as
investing in high-quality infill acquisitions."
NEW OPPORTUNITIES
Compass, which also provides catering services at major
sporting events and entertainment venues such as the O2 Arena
and Stamford Bridge in London, saw opportunities for further
outsourcing in its core catering market, while support services
offered new opportunities for growth.
"We are also placing greater emphasis on the fast growing
and emerging markets, where we see real opportunity for further
expansion," Cousins said.
French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said in
November emerging markets and a recent acquisition in Brazil
should underpin earnings growth in 2011-12 and it was ready to
cut costs in response to depressed developed economies.
Compass announced the appointment of Dominic Blakemore as
finance director and Gary Green and Andy Martin as chief
operating officers. It is initiating a new management structure
with Green having responsible for North America, Martin focusing
on Europe & Japan and Cousins focusing more on emerging markets.
Shares in Compass, which have outperformed the FTSE 100
by 10 percent since the start of the year, were up 0.9
percent to 565 pence by 0835 GMT.
Compass said it took a 15 million pound hit in the year from
the impact of the Japanese earthquake in March and had 15
million pounds of restructuring costs relating to acquisitions.
Including Japan, restructuring and other exceptional costs,
operating profit was up 2.7 percent to 1.02 billion.
Total revenue increased by almost 10 percent, including
organic growth of over 5 percent. Operating margin stayed
unchanged at 6.9 percent but would have improved by 20 basis
points excluding the impact of Japan and restructuring.
Compass increased its full year dividend by 10 percent to
19.3 pence and said it would return 500 million pounds to
shareholders through share buybacks over the next twelve months.
($1 = 0.6391 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Kate Holton and Jodie
Ginsberg)