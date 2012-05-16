* H1 total rev up 8.6 pct; Organic rev up 5 pct

* Underlying pretax profit 572 mln stg

* Interim dividend increased by 11 pct

* FY expectations remain positive and unchanged

LONDON, May 16 Compass Group, the world's biggest caterer, posted a 7.7 percent rise in first half profit, as strong trading in North America and emerging markets helped dampen the impact of challenging economic conditions in Europe.

The group, which provides meals for the likes of office workers, soldiers and school children around the world, on Wednesday said underlying pretax profit for the six months to March 31 was 572 million pounds ($917.46 million), in line with analyst forecasts.

Revenue rose 8.6 percent to 8.6 billion pounds, up from 7.9 billion for the same period in 2011.

Compass, which serves 4 billion meals a year in over 50 countries, said organic revenue in its core North American region grew by 7 percent supported by growing outsourcing trends in healthcare and education sectors.

Revenues grew 12.4 percent in its emerging markets unit, helped by a strong resources sector in Australia, where it provides food, accommodation and cleaning services to mining firm Rio Tinto. Growth in Latin America was also strong.

Tough economic conditions in Britain and southern Europe have continued to hit revenues though in its Japan and Europe division as businesses tighten their belts on contract spends.

"Looking forward, whilst we are not immune from the current economic difficulties in Europe, the fundamentals of the business are strong and I remain excited about the opportunities for future growth and margin progression," Chief Executive Richard Cousins said in a statement.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts consensus forecast for full-year pretax profit is 1.08 billion pounds.

Shares in the firm, which raised its interim dividend by 11 percent, closed at 624.5 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at around 11.8 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6235 British pounds)