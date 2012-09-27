* Full year expectations remain positive and unchanged

* Sees FY underlying revenue up 5.5 pct, profit up 8 pct

* To cut Southern Europe operations, take exceptional charge

* Shares down 1.8 pct

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Sept 27 Caterer Compass Group said it would cut its operations in Southern Europe by a quarter in the face of worsening economic and trading conditions to keep it on track to meet market expectations for this year and next.

Europe has been a weak spot for the group, particularly Spain, Italy and Portugal, where the customer base at its canteens in office blocks and business parks has been hit by tenants moving out.

Chief Executive Richard Cousins told analysts that the group would cut contracts affected by the weakening economic conditions.

It would exit non-core activities, he said, such as motorway services in Portugal, where the imposition of more tolls by the government had priced some drivers off the roads.

Aside from Europe, Compass said it was continuing to see strong growth in North America, where it derives nearly half its revenue, and in fast growing and emerging markets.

The company, which provides catering and support services to companies, schools and sports venues, said it expected underlying revenue to grow by around 5.5 percent and operating profit to increase by about 8 percent for the year to end-September, in line with market expectations.

Cousins said positive trading momentum in North America and in emerging and fast growing markets had continued, but economic conditions in Europe had worsened.

"The fundamentals of the European business remain solid, but we are taking decisive action to protect profitability in the immediate future and improve operational efficiency over the medium term," he said on Thursday.

Like-for-like volume trends in Europe had worsened in the second half and were running at minus 2 to 3 percent, the company said, with Italy, Spain and Portugal worse hit.

About half of the group's contracts in southern Europe are in business and industrial sectors, with the remainder split between education and healthcare.

Compass said revenues from its southern European operations, which have accounted for about 4 percent of total revenue, will be cut to about 600 million pounds ($969 million) from 800 million by the planned restructuring.

It will take a exceptional cash charge of 100 million pounds in 2012 and 50 million pounds in 2013, to generate savings of 50 million pounds in 2013 and 75 million pounds a year by 2014.

Shares in the group, which is providing catering at this weekend's Ryder Cup golf competition in Chicago, have climbed 35 percent in last 12 months, hitting a more than 10-year high of 728 pence in August.

They were down 1.8 percent to 699 pence by 1018 GMT.

Analysts at Espirito Santo the European pressure could affect sentiment towards the stock today.

"While overall organic growth remains good, cyclical pressure in Europe may take the edge off otherwise robust trading across the business," they said.