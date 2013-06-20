LONDON, June 20 Compass Group, the
world's biggest caterer, named outgoing Diageo chief
executive Paul Walsh as its new Chairman on Thursday, to help
drive the firm's overseas expansion.
Walsh, who will be replaced at Diageo by Ivan Menezes on
July 1 after some 13 years with the drinks group, will join
Compass as a non-executive director next January and will become
chairman on Feb. 6.
Walsh will replace Roy Gardner, who is retiring.
Compass operates in some 50 countries and serves 4 billion
meals a year at locations ranging from schools and hospitals to
offshore rigs and the Wimbledon tennis tournament.
The group is targeting growth in its core North American
business and in emerging markets, and said Walsh's experience in
international expansion would benefit the firm in its aims.
In May Compass posted an 8 percent rise in first half
underlying pretax profit to 611 million pounds and said it was
upbeat on its prospects for the full-year.