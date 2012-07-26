* Q3 organic revenue up 5.7 pct
LONDON, July 26 Compass Group, the
world's biggest caterer, posted a 5.7 percent rise in third
quarter organic revenue, helped by new contracts outside the
tough European business environment, and said its expectations
for the full year were positive.
The group, which provides meals for office workers, soldiers
and school children around the world, said on Thursday that
business in its core North American market was particularly
strong thanks to growing outsourcing trends.
Growth flagged in recession-hit Europe, though, with
southern Europe particularly tough. Revenue for the Europe and
Japan region fell 0.9 percent in the quarter, with Japan partly
mitigating the weak Europe performance.
Emerging markets were much stronger, with revenues growing
12.2 percent.
The North American and emerging markets businesses account
for two thirds of the group's revenue.
"We expect to see continued good performances in these
regions and the pipeline looks encouraging," the company said in
a statement.
"However, the challenging economic conditions in Europe will
continue to put pressure on like for like volume and we are
working hard to identify more efficiencies to manage this," it
said.
Shares in the group, which serves 4 billion meals a year in
over 50 countries, closed at 652.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the business at around 12.2 billion pounds ($18.88 billion).