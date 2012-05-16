LONDON May 16 Compass Group PLC : * Auto alert - Compass Group PLC H1 underlying operating profit from continuing operations 617 million stg versus 567 million stg year ago * H1 total revenue up 8.6% year on year * Organic revenue growth of 5.0 * Underlying profit before tax £572 million * Interim dividend increased by 11% * Expectations for the full year remain positive and unchanged * Europe is likely to continue to put pressure on like for like revenue