Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
LONDON May 16 Compass Group PLC : * Auto alert - Compass Group PLC H1 underlying operating profit from continuing operations 617 million stg versus 567 million stg year ago * H1 total revenue up 8.6% year on year * Organic revenue growth of 5.0 * Underlying profit before tax £572 million * Interim dividend increased by 11% * Expectations for the full year remain positive and unchanged * Europe is likely to continue to put pressure on like for like revenue
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.