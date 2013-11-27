BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 27 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering company, launched a 500 million pound ($809 million) share buyback on Wednesday, its third in as many years.
The British firm, which employs more than 500,000 people to feed officer workers, soldiers and school children, also reported underlying pre-tax profit up 9 percent to 1.2 billion pounds in 2013, slightly ahead of analyst expectations.
Revenue in 2013 rose 4.3 percent to 17.6 billion pounds.
Compass also increased its dividend by 12.7 percent on a year earlier to 24 pence.
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: