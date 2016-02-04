LONDON Feb 4 Britain's Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, posted a 5.9 percent rise in first quarter group revenue on the back of strong demand for its services in the United States and Europe.

The company, which serves around 4 billion meals a year, said revenue growth in North America and Europe businesses helped to offset the expected weakness in its commodity related business and some emerging markets.

However, it reported that currency translations had a negative impact on revenues and profit in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 of 116 million pounds ($169 million) and 7 million pounds respectively. ($1 = 0.6860 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by James Davey)