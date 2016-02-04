LONDON Feb 4 Britain's Compass Group,
the world's biggest catering firm, posted a 5.9 percent rise in
first quarter group revenue on the back of strong demand for its
services in the United States and Europe.
The company, which serves around 4 billion meals a year,
said revenue growth in North America and Europe businesses
helped to offset the expected weakness in its commodity related
business and some emerging markets.
However, it reported that currency translations had a
negative impact on revenues and profit in the first quarter
ended Dec. 31 of 116 million pounds ($169 million) and 7 million
pounds respectively.
($1 = 0.6860 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by James Davey)