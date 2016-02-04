(Adds analyst, shares, details)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Feb 4 Shares in Britain's Compass Group
, the world's biggest catering firm, rose to a record
high on Thursday after it reported a 5.9 percent rise in
underlying quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand in the
United States and Europe.
The company, which serves about 5 billion meals a year, said
it remained positive for the year ahead after revenue growth in
North America and Europe helped to offset the expected weakness
in its commodity-related business and some emerging markets.
Shares in the company jumped more than 5 percent in early
trading to a record high of 1,238 pence.
"The news today that organic growth is, in our view slightly
ahead of expectations will be seen as positive," said Whitman
Howard analyst Stephen Rawlinson.
"The only real areas of concern are in some emerging market
and in commodity related industries but they are not
mainstream."
In North America, which accounts for more than half of
Compass's business, underlying revenue growth was 7.9 percent in
the three months ended Dec. 31. Europe and Japan, which make up
around 30 percent of the group, saw a 3.6 percent rise.
Compass said, however, that it continued to see an impact
from the fall in demand from the oil, gas and commodities
sectors and slowing growth in China.
The company said in November it had started a small
restructuring plan to offset the slowdown which would hit profit
by 26 million pounds in 2015. A further 20-25 million pounds of
restructuring costs is expected to be incurred in 2016.
Compass said currency translations had a negative impact on
revenues and profit in its fiscal first quarter of 116 million
pounds ($169 million) and 7 million pounds respectively.
($1 = 0.6860 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by James Davey and Mark
Potter)