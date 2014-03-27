March 27 (Reuters) - * Compass H1 organic revenue growth expected to be just over 4 percent * Compass sees H1 operating profit margin growth of about 10 basis

points * Compass underlying trends in its three regions have been consistent

throughout the first two quarters * Compass sees negative currency impact of 5.9%, or £1,029 million, on

2013 full year reported revenues if current spot rates continue in H2 * Compass sees 6.2% impact, or £78 million, on 2013 full year

* Expectations for the full year remain positive and unchanged, notwithstanding the translation impact of ongoing movements in foreign currencies