Philippines' Duterte says Islamic State not behind casino attack
MANILA, June 3 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.
LONDON Nov 21 Compass Group PLC : * FY operating profit up 9 percent to 1.2 billion STG * Revenue up 8 percent to 16.9 billion STG * Full year dividend up 10 percent to 21.3 pence * New 400 million STG buyback announced for 2013 * Confidence in delivering against 2013 market expectations
MANILA, June 3 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.