LONDON May 13 Britain's Compass Group,
the world's biggest catering firm, reaffirmed its full-year
expectations after posting a 5.7 percent rise in half-year
revenue due to strong demand in North America and a return to
growth in Europe and Japan.
Compass, which serves around 3 billion meals a year, said
underlying group revenue rose to 9.1 billion pounds ($14.3
billion) for the period ended March 31.
However it said it remained cautious over the economic
environment in some emerging markets and lower commodity prices
impacting its Offshore & Remote business.
($1 = 0.6380 pounds)
