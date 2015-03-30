LONDON, March 30 Compass group plc -
expected h1 organic revenue growth towards 5.5% and operating
profit margin improvement
Compass group plc - north first half organic revenue
growth expected to be around 8%
Compass group plc - expectations for full year remain
positive
Compass group plc - currency movements, compared to same
six month period last year, are expected to have a positive
translation impact on half year revenue and profit of £35 mln
and £5 mln respectively
Compass group plc - however economic environment in some
of our emerging markets is uncertain, and lower commodity prices
are impacting our offshore and remote business
(London Equities Newsroom)