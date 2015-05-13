(Adds CEO and analyst comments, details)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON May 13 Britain's Compass Group,
the world's biggest catering firm, reaffirmed its full-year
expectations after posting a 5.7 percent rise in half-year
revenue due to strong demand in North America and a return to
growth in Europe and Japan.
The company said on Wednesday organic revenue growth --
which excludes acquisitions -- in North America grew by 8.2
percent, though it expected growth to slow to 6 percent in the
second half of the year.
"North America, which is obviously our flagship business, is
doing particularly well growing by 8 percent -- that's probably
not quite sustainable but we think 6 percent probably is," said
CEO Richard Cousins.
The company also reported Europe & Japan, which accounts for
31 percent of group revenue, returned to growth for the first
time since 2008.
"Europe has become the story for us, but we did have a tough
few years and now we are accelerating. In the first half, we
have grown by just under 1 percent, in the second half, we will
do better than that and in 2016 we think we will do better
again," said Cousins.
Compass said underlying group revenue rose to 9.1 billion
pounds ($14.3 billion) for the period ended March 31. It raised
its interim dividend by 11.4 percent to 9.8 pence.
Underlying pretax profit climbed 4.9 percent to 637 million
pounds, in line with analyst expectations. The company is
expected to report full-year pretax profit of around 1.2 billion
pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 20 analysts.
However, Compass said it remained cautious about the
economic environment in some emerging markets and lower
commodity prices impacting its Offshore & Remote business.
"The biggest ones would be Brazil and Turkey, both of which
are suffering from a economic slowdown but an acceleration in
inflation. So that's a difficult environment," Cousins said.
Shares in the company fell by 2.3 percent to 1,136 pence in
early trade, among the biggest falls on the FTSE index.
"The company indicates that there was a slowing in the
Defence, Offshore and Remote business and that in emerging
markets there is pressure caused by weak commodity prices that
is challenging," said Stephen Rawlinson at brokerage Whitman
Howard.
Cousins said the strength of sterling against currencies
such as the euro and U.S. dollar was now expected to have a
small negative impact on revenue.
The firm had said in March the currency impact on revenue
would be a positive effect of 35 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6380 pounds)
