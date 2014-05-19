May 19 Compass Group Plc :
* Proposed return of cash to shareholders
* Return of 56 pence per existing ordinary share in capital
of compass group plc ("existing ordinary share") ( "return of
cash")
* Consolidation of every 17 existing ordinary shares into 16
new ordinary shares ("new ordinary shares") ( "share capital
consolidation")
* Return amounts to approximately 1 bln stg in aggregate
* Return of cash is conditional upon shareholder approval,
which will be sought at general meeting
* It is expected that payments will be made in respect of
income option and capital option on 29 July 2014
