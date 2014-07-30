LONDON, July 30 Compass Group Plc
* Compass says overall expectations for full year remain
positive and unchanged, notwithstanding translation of ongoing
movements in foreign currencies
* Compass has had a good q3.
* Organic revenue growth for group in quarter was 4.0% on a
comparable working days basis 1 and 3.9% for nine months to 30
june 2014
* Compass says if current spot rates were to continue
through q4 of 2014, would expect a negative currency impact of
7.3% or £92 million on 2013 full year underlying operating
profit
