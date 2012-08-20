* Strike called at Goderich, Ontario, salt mine
Aug 20 Compass Minerals International Inc
said union workers went on strike on Monday at its
Goderich mine in Ontario, Canada.
Compass, which also operates salt mines in the United States
and Britain, said production at Goderich, which is around 7.5
million tons per year, will be temporarily reduced due to the
strike.
The Kansas-based company said the strike was called by the
local branch of the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers
Union of Canada, which represents 380 workers at the Goderich
mine.
A Compass spokeswoman, Peggy Landon, said non-union
employees were operating the mine, but she could not say by how
much production was reduced.
She said the union contract expired several months ago and
negotiations for a new three-year pact were suspended by the
union over the outstanding issue of "management rights."
"The union wants to have the right to veto future management
decisions," she said.
The union had no immediate comment.
Compass, which specializes in rock salt for de-icing roads,
said it has strong inventories following a historically mild
winter season. It said mine management will be able to produce
sufficient rock salt to meet its non-seasonal-customers` needs
while negotiations continue.
Compass Minerals also produces salt at mines in Louisiana
and Cheshire, England and through evaporation at locations in
North America.
Shares of Compass were 13 cents higher to $72.81 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.