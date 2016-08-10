Aug 10 Wall Street bonuses are expected to
decline this year for both bankers and traders, compensation
consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc. said on Wednesday.
Year-end compensation will down 5 to 15 percent for
investment bankers that advise on mergers and acquisitions,
according to the most widely followed report concerning
compensation on Wall Street. Bankers who help companies raise
equity and debt could see their compensation fall as much as 25
percent.
Compensation for both stock and bond traders could fall as
much as 15 percent. While many banks posted a rise in fixed
income trading during the second quarter, Wall Street firms have
watched bond trading revenue fall for about seven years as new
regulations on trading and capital have curbed profits.
Banks are setting aside less money for pay. Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, for example, cut compensation and benefits
expense by 13 percent during the second quarter.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)