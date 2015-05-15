(Adds comment from Eurotunnel)
LONDON May 15 Ferries owned by Groupe
Eurotunnel and run under the MyFerryLink brand can
continue to run between Britain and France after a British court
upheld an appeal from a workers' collective which runs run the
ferries.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been
examining Eurotunnel's move into the ferry market since late
2012, and a tribunal earlier this year ruled that Eurotunnel
should cease its MyFerryLink operations.
But by a two-to-one majority decision, the Court of Appeal
on Friday upheld the appeal by the Societe Cooperative de
Production de SeaFrance, the workers' collective involved in
running the ferries.
A spokesman for Eurotunnel said the company was studying
whether the latest decision enabled it to continue to operate
MyFerryLink beyond a July 9 deadline set by UK regulators.
The CMA will now consider whether to launch an appeal to the
Supreme Court.
Eurotunnel had said in January it would sell the ferries,
having owned three ferries which travel the Dover-Calais
crossing since 2012, when it bought them from the now-defunct
SeaFrance.
The deal added to its presence on the cross-Channel route,
where it is operator of the Channel Tunnel, carrying Eurostar
high-speed trains between Paris, Brussels and London, as well as
shuttle trains containing passenger cars, coaches and freight
trucks.
As well as MyFerryLink, Denmark's DFDS and P&O
Ferries also run boats on the Dover-Calais crossing.
DFDS said it was "highly surprised" by the ruling and would
consider its options for appealing the decision.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Additional reporting by Pascale
Denis in Paris; Editing by Mark Potter)