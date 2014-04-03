April 3 Competition Commission -

* Competition commission raids Unilever SA and Sime Darby offices

* Conducting a search and seizure operation at offices of Unilever South Africa (PTY) Ltd in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Sime Darby Hudson & Knight (PTY) Ltd in Boksburg, Johannesburg

* Has reasonable grounds to believe that information relevant to this investigation is in possession of employees of two companies

* Operation forms part of commission's ongoing investigation into collusive conduct in markets for manufacture and supply of edible oils and margarine to wholesale and retail customers.

* Will seize documents and electronic data, to be analysed with other information gathered