Sept 21 A spate of U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission enforcement cases involving several prominent
financial services firms has renewed concerns that compliance
officers could be blamed for violations committed by others at
their companies.
Now, a group representing financial services industry
compliance professionals is demanding clarity. The National
Society of Compliance Professionals (NSCP) wants the SEC to set
guidelines for its enforcement staff, a step that could curb
punishing compliance officers for problems they cannot control,
the NSCP says.
"Compliance officers do not operate the business; they
advise and support the business," wrote Lisa Crossley, NSCP
executive director, in an August 18 letter to SEC Enforcement
Director Andrew Ceresney. NSCP's concerns include blaming
compliance officers for behavior by rogue employees and for
directives from unscrupulous superiors.
An SEC spokeswoman declined comment on Ceresney's behalf.
The NSCP's request follows two recent SEC cases against
compliance officers. In June, Eugene Mason, chief compliance
officer (CCO) at SFX Financial Advisory Management Enterprises,
Inc, a Live Nation Entertainment Inc unit, agreed to a
$25,000 fine for not putting policies and procedures in place
that may have detected an alleged total $670,000 theft from
three clients by the firm's former president, Brian Ourand.
Live Nation and Mason, who still works at SFX, declined
comment. In 2011, SFX severed ties with Ourand, who could not be
reached for comment.
In April, Bartholomew Battista, CCO at Delaware-based
BlackRock Advisors, LLC, a BlackRock, Inc unit, agreed
to a $60,000 penalty. The SEC had alleged that the firm lacked
procedures to address conflicts related to an executive's
family-owned oil and gas exploration company.
BlackRock neither admitted to nor denied the SEC's findings,
but agreed to hire a compliance consultant to conduct a review.
Battista will continue to advise BlackRock through December.
The cases sparked differing views between two departing SEC
commissioners about a question that has haunted the compliance
community for years: Will enforcement cases against compliance
officers deter people from taking on the role?
SEC Commissioner Daniel Gallagher, dissenting in both cases,
wrote on June 18 of their "troubling message." CCOs should not
"take ownership" of firms' compliance policies and procedures,
which advisers should carry out, wrote Gallagher, a Republican
appointee who leaves the SEC in October.
But Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democratic appointee also
on his way out, defended the agency. The facts show "egregious
misconduct," he wrote in a June 29 public statement.
Both views have merit, Norm Champ, former SEC Investment
Management division director, said in an interview. Gallagher is
concerned about discouraging compliance officers from doing
their jobs, while Aguilar argues that the SEC targets individual
CCOs only in extreme instances. Only 90 of the 751 cases against
firms since 2009 have involved compliance officers, Aguilar
wrote.
NSCP's Crossley does not expect a pass for compliance
officers who "intentionally violate" securities laws. What is
not fair, she wrote, is for the SEC to judge what a compliance
officer could have done better such as "missing something that
could have been caught sooner."
CCO's cannot be "omnipresent," Crossley wrote.
