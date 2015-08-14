(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.)

Aug 14 U.S. financial advisory firms can ill afford to stall preparations for mandatory annual checkups of their compliance programs, especially amid ever-changing regulations.

For many firms, preparation is a year-round exercise that includes reviewing trade orders and making sure portfolios' investments synch with guidelines disclosed to investors, said Guy Talarico, chief executive officer of Alaric Compliance Services in New York.

Those firms have a big advantage over procrastinators when it comes to in-house annual reviews that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority require.

Still, there is hope for stragglers. The sleepy August weeks are a good time to make sure policies and procedures are current.

Firms that have not thought carefully about whether they are properly disclosing expenses to investors, for instance, should make that a priority, Talarico said.

The SEC has become increasingly concerned about the issue during the last year.

Policies that do not meet regulators' expectations can cost. In June, private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. agreed to pay nearly $30 million to settle SEC charges that it misallocated more than $17 million in expenses over a six-year period.

Here are other annual review considerations:

FIX WHAT IS BROKEN

Fixing any problems that regulators uncovered in exams should be a top priority, says Jackie Hallihan, a partner at Ascendant Compliance in Salisbury, Connecticut.

A one-page checklist can also help firms tackle other compliance problems that cropped up during the year and prevent recurrences, said Nancy Lininger, owner of Camarillo, California, compliance consultancy The Consortium.

A practice audit, for example, may have revealed that a firm's plan for doing business after a disaster, such as an earthquake, did not fully explain how staff members would reach one another if their cellphones die. The firm may also find it needs to store originals and duplicates of records in separate locations.

Firms can avoid penalties by showing regulators that they corrected the problems, Lininger says.

DEVELOP HACKER-PROOF POLICIES

Regulators want sound policies and procedures for preventing cyberattacks, Hallihan said.

For instance, firms should have written practices to curb the risk of inadvertently wiring funds to imposters posing as clients. Precautions may include calling clients to verify instructions.

INVEST IN CUTTING-EDGE SOFTWARE

Software from companies, including SunGard Data Systems Inc and Compliance Science, can show whether trades comply with securities laws and employees follow firms' policies for their personal investments.

But software gets dated, so look into new versions while there is time this year for programs to work their magic.

HIRE COMPLIANCE HELP

A chief compliance officer's work is full-time, but small-firm owners often spread themselves thin by tackling the role alongside other tasks, Consortium's Lininger says.

Those firms should hire consultants, who can bill between $300 and $600 an hour to deal with major tasks such as the annual review, compliance experts say.

Larger firms may end up paying consultants between $80,000 and $400,000 for the annual review alone. But the expense may well seem less painful after this year's review is history. (Reporting by Matt Rybaltowski; Editing by Suzanne Barlyn, Lisa Von Ahn and Dan Grebler)