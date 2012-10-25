By Suzanne Barlyn
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 25 For more than five years,
Theodore Urban battled to save his reputation in a case that
could have ended with a new set of responsibilities for all
compliance officers - but did not.
Ten months ago, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
finally dismissed the controversial civil enforcement case
against Urban, who had been accused of not supervising a broker
whose misdeeds he brought to light while general counsel of
Ferris Baker Watts LLC.
Urban, 62, is relieved that the ordeal is behind him, but
said others might find themselves in a similar position because
the SEC left a key legal question unanswered: Can compliance
professionals and legal staff who make recommendations about
employee conduct be deemed supervisors?
The possibility that they could - and then be targeted in
regulatory actions - may deter many people from taking such jobs
because of the risks involved, compliance professionals say. For
now, they say, people continue to sign on for the role, but they
are increasingly worried about potential liability and greater
scrutiny by regulators.
Urban's case has intensified those fears. The SEC's
enforcement unit appealed a decision by an administrative law
judge that Urban was a supervisor who adequately did his job.
Urban also appealed to the agency's commissioners, adding
another wrinkle by arguing that he was not a supervisor at all.
But when three commissioners recused themselves for unknown
reasons, the case was dismissed.
Urban's woes began when he made suggestions to his firm
about how to deal with a rogue broker - including firing him -
and then found himself the subject of an SEC enforcement action
for not supervising that broker, even though he had no
day-to-day responsibility for the employee. The case, he said,
was an "albatross" that cost "well into the seven figures" to
defend and led to an earlier-than-expected retirement.
Now his former Washington-based brokerage and investment
bank is part of RBC Wealth Management, and Urban is
getting on with his life.
He spoke with Reuters about his concerns during this week's
annual meeting of the National Society of Compliance
Professionals in Washington. Edited excerpts of the interview
follow:
Q: You have expressed frustration about your case going on
for so long and ending without clarity about whether compliance
officers should be deemed supervisors. Can you explain?
A: There were two questions addressed by the administrative
law judge: Was I a supervisor and, if so, did I reasonably
perform my duties? The judge ruled that I was a supervisor, but
to the extent I was, I performed my duties responsibly.
One question unanswered because of the SEC's dismissal is of
much more concern to the compliance and legal community: Why was
someone who had no specific supervisory duties ever deemed to be
a supervisor in the first place?
Q: Do you think about what would have happened if the
commission ruled and the outcome was against you?
A: First of all, I'm delighted it's over. This thing had
dragged on long enough. I'm not saying "Gee, I wish it could
have gone on longer so we could have gotten a complete
resolution."
Part of the problem is these cases don't come along very
frequently - and yet they impact the daily life of every
compliance and legal person in the industry. This would have
been a good opportunity for the commission to have declared in a
much clearer way what the standard ought to be for the
compliance community.
Q: What advice would you give people who are looking into
compliance officer or general counsel positions?
A: I had an indemnity agreement as an officer and director
of Ferris (which would reimburse Urban for financial liabilities
related to his role). Ferris honored that indemnity, including
advancing my legal fees.
If you're in a firm where you don't have indemnity, or don't
have insurance (directors and officers liability coverage) as an
alternative, it's going to be very difficult to mount the
defense that needs to be mounted in a case like this.
At minimum, be sure the firm can indemnify you for the cost
of a defense. There are many firms that might not have the
resources. Then, when things blow up, the firm itself may be
charged, and it can go out of business. If your firm goes out of
business, indemnity will not do you much good. That's when
insurance would come into play.
Q: Do you see any chance for resolution on this? How long
will compliance and legal officers face this type of risk?
A: I was at a point in my life and career when this broke
when I could afford to retire. I didn't need ongoing income.
If you're a professional in this industry and in your
thirties, forties, or early fifties, you may not have the means
or the comfort to be able to sit back and just do miscellaneous
consulting work. You may need a full-time paycheck.
Q: What have you been doing since the case ended?
A: I've done a bit of travel, and I continue to serve on
some boards (for a pension fund and trust company). I'm
currently an expert witness in two securities-related cases.