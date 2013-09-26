(Updates with details, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. House of
Representatives and Senate committees have agreed on legislation
that would give the Food and Drug Administration greater
authority to regulate companies that compound sterile drugs and
ship them across state lines.
The legislation would also create a national set of
standards to track pharmaceuticals through the distribution
chain to help thwart the introduction of fake medication into
the drug supply.
The bill, called the Drug Quality and Security Act, comes in
response to a deadly outbreak last year of fungal meningitis
that killed more than 50 people and was traced to a tainted
steroid sold by the New England Compounding Center in
Framingham, Massachusetts.
The legislation is expect to pass smoothly and quickly
through the full House and Senate.
Traditionally, pharmacists who compound medication mix
tailored doses for individual patients in response to specific
prescriptions. Over the last decade the practice has mushroomed,
with some pharmacies selling thousands of doses of regularly
used mixtures without prescriptions for physicians to keep for
future use.
The legislation would draw a distinction between traditional
compounding pharmacies and those such as NECC which ship sterile
products across state lines. These larger organizations, to be
known as "outsourcing facilities," would be regulated by the FDA
but be exempt from the full spectrum of regulations that apply
to traditional pharmaceutical companies.
Traditional compounding pharmacies would continue to be
regulated by state boards of pharmacy.
Previous attempts to create national standards to track and
trace drugs have foundered amid complaints from companies that
they would be too costly to implement.
But concerns over counterfeit drugs have been growing. Last
year, fake vials of Roche Holding AG's cancer drug
Avastin appeared in the United States from Britain where it was
purchased from a Turkish wholesaler.
The World Health Organization estimates that less than 1
percent of medicines available in the developed world are likely
to be counterfeit. Globally, that number is around 10 percent.
In the United States, dozens of states have some type of
regulation designed to track a drug's pedigree, but the rules
are inconsistent. The bill is designed to resolve the current
patchwork of federal regulation by applying a uniform standard
nationwide.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Stacey Joyce and Eric
Beech)