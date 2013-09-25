(Repeats to fix headline)
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. House and Senate
committees have agreed on legislation that would give the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration greater authority to regulate
companies that compound sterile drugs and ship them across state
lines.
The legislation would also create a national set of
standards to track pharmaceuticals through the distribution
chain to help thwart the introduction of fake medication into
the drug supply.
The bill, called the Drug Quality and Security Act, comes in
response to a deadly outbreak last year of fungal meningitis
that killed more than 50 people and was traced to a tainted
steroid sold by the New England Compounding Center in
Framingham, Massachusetts.
The bill is expected to be voted on by the full House and
Senate shortly.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Stacey
Joyce)