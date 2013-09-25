(Repeats to fix headline)

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. House and Senate committees have agreed on legislation that would give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration greater authority to regulate companies that compound sterile drugs and ship them across state lines.

The legislation would also create a national set of standards to track pharmaceuticals through the distribution chain to help thwart the introduction of fake medication into the drug supply.

The bill, called the Drug Quality and Security Act, comes in response to a deadly outbreak last year of fungal meningitis that killed more than 50 people and was traced to a tainted steroid sold by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The bill is expected to be voted on by the full House and Senate shortly. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Stacey Joyce)