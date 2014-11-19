PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1
Nov 19 Comptel Oyj
* Share repurchases announced by Comptel Corporation on Aug. 27, 2014 have been completed
* Comptel purchased 500,000 Comptel shares through NASDAQ OMX Helsinki during Sept. 1, 2014 - Nov. 18, 2014
* Average price per share was about 0.6229 euros and total purchase price about 311,400 euros
* Comptel holds 464,739 own shares after purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.