HELSINKI Feb 9 Network equipment maker Nokia
said on Thursday it has agreed to buy another Finnish
company, Comptel, for about 347 million euros ($370
million) to expand its software business.
The cash offer, 3.04 euros per share, represents a premium
of 29 percent compared to Comptel's last closing price.
"The planned acquisition is part of Nokia's strategy to
build a standalone software business at scale by expanding and
strengthening its software portfolio and go-to-market
capabilities with additional sales capacity and a strategic
partner network," Nokia said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9368 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)