UPDATE 1-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
Oct 21 Comptel Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 20.3 million euros versus 18.7 million euros
* Q3 operating profit 2.2 million euros versus 1.3 million euros
* Q3 order backlog 45.0 million euros versus 35.5 million euros
* Sees operating result for 2014 to be 5-10 million euros
* Sees 2014 revenue to remain at 2013 level while new solutions are expected to grow from Q2 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.