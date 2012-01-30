Jan 30 Canada's Compton Petroleum Corp said it expects 2012 production to be below that of last year as it cuts back on development activities due to lower gas prices.

The oil and gas producer expects 2012 average daily production to be between 11,750 barrel of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 12,250 boepd. For 2011, it is expected to be about 13,350 boepd, the company said.

Capital expenditure for 2012 will be in the range of $14 million to $18 million, down from about $50 million in 2011, it said in a statement.

"If natural gas prices strengthen ... management may adjust the capital program to undertake further development activity," Chief Executive Edward Bogle said. More than 80 percent of Compton's production is in the form of natural gas.

Compton shares were trading up 3 Canadian cents at C$4.11 on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.