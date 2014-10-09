BRIEF-MILLENNIAL ESPORTS TO ACQUIRE STREAM HATCHET
* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS WILL ISSUE 2.95 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF MILLENNIAL ESPORTS AT AN ISSUANCE PRICE OF $0.225 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to replace source text with correct link.)
Oct 9 Compucon Computer Applications Sa
* Says proposed share capital increase to not take place
* Cites reason as not meeting deadline Source text: bit.ly/1w18FQL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, April 24 Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms network operator, said on Monday most of its services had been restored after a network failure earlier in the day.