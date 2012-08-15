Aug 15 Financial service firm CompuCredit Holdings Corp said it has launched a cash tender offer to buy back up to 8.2 million common shares for $10 apiece, a premium of nearly 100 percent to the stock's Wednesday closing price.

Shares of the company jumped more than 50 percent to $7.75 in extended trade, after closing at $5.02 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The company, which has about 23.7 million outstanding common shares, said the offer will expire on Sept 12.

Earlier this month, CompuCredit sold its charged-off debt buying operations to Flexpoint Fund for $130.5 million.