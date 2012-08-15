Aug 15 Financial service firm CompuCredit
Holdings Corp said it has launched a cash tender offer
to buy back up to 8.2 million common shares for $10 apiece, a
premium of nearly 100 percent to the stock's Wednesday closing
price.
Shares of the company jumped more than 50 percent to $7.75
in extended trade, after closing at $5.02 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.
The company, which has about 23.7 million outstanding common
shares, said the offer will expire on Sept 12.
Earlier this month, CompuCredit sold its charged-off debt
buying operations to Flexpoint Fund for $130.5 million.