BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Compugroup Medical AG : * Says Q2 sales 126.3 million EUR * Says Q2 EBITDA 23.3 million EUR * Says confirms 2014 outlook
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.