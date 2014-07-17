July 17 Computacenter Plc
* Group revenue for first half increased by 2% on an as
reported basis and by 4% in constant currency
* Group services revenue increased by 3% on an as reported
basis and by 5% in constant currency
* Group supply chain revenue increased by 2% on an as
reported basis and by 4% in constant currency.
* UK revenue grew by 14% in first half of year
* German revenue fell by 10% in constant currency during
first half
* French revenue increased by 14% in constant currency in
first half of year
* For first half of 2014 computacenter will show progress
over same period for last year
* We are confident that momentum that we have in UK will
continue for foreseeable future
* We remain on track with board's expectations for 2014 and
confident about growth prospects for long-term.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: