UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
LONDON Oct 12 Computacenter PLC : * Trading result is expected to be broadly in line with the board's revised
expectations for 2012 * Overall revenue growth for Q3 on an as reported basis, increased by 1% to
£656 million * German revenue in the third quarter declined 6% to £274 million * UK continued its revenue improvement with growth of 12% in the third quarter
to £265 million * In France, overall revenue performance was flat in the third quarter and 7%
in constant currency
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.