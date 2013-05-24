BRIEF-ITcen changes CEO to Lee Chung Hwan
* Says it changed CEO of the company to Lee Chung Hwan from Kang Jin Mo, effective March 30
LONDON May 24 Computacenter PLC : * Proposed return of value to shareholders * Proposes to make a one-off return of value to shareholders of 48.7P per
existing ordinary share * Equivalent to £75 million or approximately 10.8% of computacenter's current
market capitalisation
* Says it changed CEO of the company to Lee Chung Hwan from Kang Jin Mo, effective March 30
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
March 30 Nationz Technologies Inc : * Says it plans to pay 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/kSaI2A Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)