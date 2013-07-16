BRIEF-Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round
LONDON, July 16 Computacenter PLC : * Revenue for the first half was flat on an as reported basis and reduced by 2%
in constant currency. * Uk revenue grew by 2% in the first half of the year with services revenue
increasing by 5% * Better be able to understand impact on results for 2013 and 2014 after
exceptional provisions
* Commscope and Kathrein sign extensive cross-license agreement
* Points International Ltd - announced a new collaboration with WestJet to offer its buy service to WestJet rewards program