Jan 16 Computacenter PLC : * Group revenue for the year increased by 6% on a reported basis and 3% in constant currency * German revenue, in local currency, increased by 2% for the year as a whole * German services margin improvement has further to run * Have incurred restructuring charges of approximately £4 million in 2013 as a whole * UK revenue grew by 8% for the year, with services revenue increasing by 6%