March 12 British IT company Computacenter Plc
reported a 4 percent fall in profit for the full year as
higher costs from new contracts ate into margins in the services
business in Germany, its second-largest market by revenue.
The company, which provides equipment and services and
advises customers on IT strategy, said it expected performance
in 2013 to be dependant on the speed of recovery from the
"problem contracts" in Germany, which it said was unpredictable.
Adjusted profit before tax fell to 71.3 million pounds
($106.2 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 74.2 million
pounds a year earlier.
Group revenue rose 2.2 percent to 2.9 billion pounds in
constant currency.
Revenue from Germany fell to 1.19 billion pounds from 1.23
billion pounds, while revenue from the UK climbed 8.5 percent to
1.2 billion pounds.
Computacenter raised its total dividend to 15.5 pence share
from 15 pence, with a final dividend of 10.5 pence.
Shares in the company closed at 502 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Monday.