April 24 Computacenter Plc, a provider of IT infrastructure services, reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by growth in the UK and France.

The company, which also supplies IT equipment and advises customers on IT strategy, said revenue rose to 745.1 million pounds ($1.25 billion) from 691.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from the group's supply chain division increased 12 percent, while services revenue rose 4 percent. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)