MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
April 24 Computacenter Plc, a provider of IT infrastructure services, reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by growth in the UK and France.
The company, which also supplies IT equipment and advises customers on IT strategy, said revenue rose to 745.1 million pounds ($1.25 billion) from 691.9 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue from the group's supply chain division increased 12 percent, while services revenue rose 4 percent. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
ISTANBUL, April 30 The head of an Iranian satellite television network who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday.