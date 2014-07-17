LG Display says 2016 profit $1.1 bln, down 19 pct on year
SEOUL, Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday its 2016 operating profit fell 19 percent from a year earlier.
July 17 Computacenter Plc, a provider of IT infrastructure services, posted a 2 percent rise in first-half reported revenue, helped by growth in the UK and France.
The company, which also supplies IT equipment and advises customers on IT strategy, said reported revenue from its services division increased 3 percent, while supply chain reported a 2 percent rise for the six months ended June 30.
The company, which expects to incur an exceptional restructuring charge of about 9 million pounds in France, said it remained on track with the board's expectations for 2014. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Jan 23 California's three biggest utilities plan to spend $1 billion to speed the electrification of vehicles, from transit buses to forklifts, in a statewide effort to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, regulatory filings show.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that the United States would prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea, something Chinese state media has warned would require Washington to "wage war."