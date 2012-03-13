* FY adj pretax up 12.4 pct to 74.2 mln stg

* Says confident of further progress in 2012

LONDON, March 13 IT company Computacenter posted a 12.4 percent rise in profit, its sixth consecutive year of double-digit profit growth, helped by its French and German customers upgrading IT infrastructure as demand in Britain went into reverse.

The British group, which supplies equipment and services, on Tuesday reported adjusted pretax profit of 74.2 million pounds ($115.9 million) on revenue up 6.6 percent to 2.85 billion pounds, broadly in line with market expectations.

Chief Executive Mike Norris said there was strong demand for the group's services and the new business pipeline meant 2012 looked potentially as exciting as 2011.

"The board believes that despite the current economic climate, there would need to be further deterioration in this environment for its expectations not to be met this year and the Board is confident of achieving further progress during 2012," he said.

The company is paying a total dividend for 2011 of 15.0 pence per share, up 13.6 per cent