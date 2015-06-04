CACI International Inc (CACI.N), Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH.N) and Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.N) have held exploratory discussions to acquire Computer Sciences Corp's CSC.N public sector division, according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussions took place after CSC, a technology consulting services provider, said on May 19 it would split into two public companies - one to serve commercial and non-government clients globally and one to serve public sector clients in the United States.

Discussions with the interested parties are in their early stages and may not result in a transaction, said the people, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

