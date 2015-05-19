BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
May 19 Technology consulting services provider Computer Sciences Corp said it would split into two public companies - one to serve commercial and government clients globally and one to serve U.S. public sector clients.
The company also declared a special cash dividend of $10.50 per share as part of the deal. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.