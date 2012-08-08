By Grant McCool
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 8 The government has decided not
to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a divided appeals court
ruling in a criminal case that drew attention to a 28-year-old
computer hacking law that critics argue is being used too
broadly.
The decision means that a 9-to-2 ruling by the 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals dismissing criminal charges against a
defendant accused of illegally downloading confidential data
from his employer will stand. The appeals court ruled in April
that the defendant in that case could not face charges under the
Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).
The 9th Circuit ruling had been suspended to give the U.S.
Department of Justice until Aug. 8 to consider petitioning the
Supreme Court to review the case. In a filing last Thursday,
prosecutors said "the Solicitor General will not file a
petition" to the high court to take up the matter. No reason was
given.
The ruling stemmed from the prosecution of David Nosal, a
former managing director at executive search firm Korn/Ferry
International. Nosal was indicted in 2008 over
allegations he persuaded colleagues to download confidential
source lists and contact information from the firm to use at his
new business.
Three of Nosal's co-defendants pleaded guilty to CFAA
violations. But Nosal fought the charges, arguing that he and
his colleagues had been authorized t o access Korn/Ferry's
database.
The majority of the appeals court supported Nosal's argument
and dismissed the CFAA charges against him. Civil liberties
advocates have also supported those arguments, saying that the
anti-hacking law can potentially criminalize activity that
should be dealt with privately between employers and their
employees.
Nosal's lawyer, Steven Gruel, said on Wednesday that his
client "looks forward to clearing his name of the few remaining
charges in court."
Nosal still faces separate charges of trade secrets theft in
U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The charges carry a
maximum possible prison term of 15 years.
The office of U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, did
not respond to requests for a comment.
The case is USA v David Nosal in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals 10-10038