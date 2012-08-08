Aug 8 Technology services provider Computer
Sciences Corp's quarterly results beat analysts'
expectations, and the company said it expects to save about $1
billion in costs over the next 18 months.
Net income attributable to CSC shareholders fell to $40
million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 29,
from $183 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue dropped about 2 percent to $3.96 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per
share, on revenue of $3.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were up 3 percent in premarket trading.
They closed at $25.52 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.