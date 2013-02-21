NEW YORK Feb 21 Business software maker
Compuware Corp, which has rejected a $2.3 billion bid
by an activist investor, is exploring a sale and talking to
buyout firms to gauge takeover interest, four people familiar
with the matter said.
The Detroit-based company has held early talks with several
large private equity firms, including Blackstone Group LP
and TPG Capital LP [TPG.UL} about a potential deal, the people
said on Thursday.
Compuware in January rejected an $11 per share offer from
New York-based hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, its
second-largest shareholder with an 8.7 percent stake, and said
it would proceed with plans to spin off a non-core unit, cut
costs and pay out dividends.
A Compuware spokeswoman declined to comment but pointed to
the company's statement on Jan. 25 that said "the board will
carefully review and evaluate any credible offer it receives."
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)