By Nadia Damouni and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK Feb 21 Business software maker
Compuware Corp, which has rejected a $2.3 billion bid
by an activist investor, is exploring a sale and talking to
buyout firms to gauge takeover interest, four people familiar
with the matter said.
The Detroit-based company has held early talks with several
large private equity firms, including Blackstone Group LP
and TPG Capital LP about a potential deal, the people said on
Thursday.
Shares of Compuware rose as much as 9.5 percent to $12.74 in
Nasdaq trading on Thursday before trimming gains to trade up 2
percent, valuing the company at around $2.5 billion.
Compuware in January rejected an $11 per share offer from
New York-based hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, its
second-largest shareholder, which holds an 8.7 percent stake,
and said it would proceed with plans to spin off a noncore unit,
cut costs and pay out dividends.
The company, however, opened the door to a better offer from
Elliott or other buyers, and has agreed to provide the investor
with confidential financial information to allow for due
diligence.
Investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Allen &
Company are advising Compuware on the process, said the sources,
who asked anonymity because the process is not public. Goldman,
Elliott and TPG declined to comment. Blackstone and Allen &
Company could not immediately be reached for comment.
A Compuware spokeswoman declined to comment but pointed to
the company's statement on Jan. 25 that said "the board will
carefully review and evaluate any credible offer it receives."
Compuware's diverse business lines make it a tough takeover
target for industry rivals but private equity firms could be
interested in buying the entire company, according to the people
familiar with the matter.
